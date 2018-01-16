National

Crypto-currency scams on the rise in SA

16 January 2018 - 11:50 Staff Writer
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Debt counselors are seeing a growing number of South Africans who have lost money gambling in crypto-currencies such as bitcoin and ripple.

Some of them were victims of online scams, which resulted in their bank accounts getting raided by offshore hackers, or they were robbed by sellers who never actually delivered the digital currency after they had been paid.

In most cases, however, it was simply the vast losses they incurred as a result of extreme volatility of these currencies, according to Debt Rescue CEO Neil Roets.

"We interviewed our first crypto-currency victims towards the end of last year who wanted to go under debt review because they were no longer able to adequately service their debt," Roets said. "To my amazement, many of them had been the victims of scams involving crypto-currencies which promised massive returns.

"Some of them had gone as far as pawning their vehicles, taking out second bonds on their homes and borrowing money on credit cards to buy crypto-currencies."

Cryptocurrencies dip after caution from Buffett and South Korea

At the same time, trade remains brisk: the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange says it is adding ‘a couple of million’ ...
Companies
4 days ago

Bitcoin may offer a solution in Sub-Saharan Africa, says Goldman

With many currencies in the region losing their value due to mismanagement and inflation, crypto-currencies ‘may offer a viable ...
World
5 days ago

MARK BARNES: Fear of missing out lays the ground for high-flying equity market’s bumpy landing

Cold turkey is harder than incremental addiction, and we’ve all become easy-money addicts
Opinion
7 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

1.
Unions prepare to shutdown universities if wage ...
National / Education
2.
Five premium writers on the state of SA after ...
National
3.
Crypto-currency scams on the rise in SA
National
4.
All we know about ANC MP Mapule Mafolo is that ...
National

Related Articles

How Bitcoin Cash may spell end of Bitcoin
Companies / Financial Services

MARK BARNES: Fear of missing out lays the ground for high-flying equity ...
Opinion / Columnists

Cryptocurrencies dip after caution from Buffett and South Korea
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.