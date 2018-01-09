Cape Town’s transport commissioner appointed a married couple with whom she was friends to jobs in her department.

This is one of the findings of an investigative report into a litany of allegations against Melissa Whitehead‚ as well as Cape Town city manager Achmat Ebrahim and mayor Patricia de Lille.

Law firm Bowman Gilfillan recommends that Whitehead face disciplinary action for her "conduct and role" in the 2017 appointments of Hendrika and Willem Naude to Cape Town’s Transport and Urban Development Authority‚ which she heads.

In a written submission on November 29‚ Whitehead said she had declared her relationship with the couple during the interview processes‚ when she served as a panel member. However, Bowman Gilfillan’s report — submitted to the council on December 29 by the firm’s head of governance‚ compliance and investigations‚ Johan Kruger — says the "declaration of interest" documents Whitehead signed do not reflect this.

An allegation of nepotism and cronyism against Whitehead was leveled by ANC councillor Bheki Hadebe in November. He said Whitehead’s "very close friend" Hendrika was appointed a portfolio manager, paying R1.8m a year, on March 1‚ and Willem was appointed [to a different position] on August 1.

Hadebe submitted photographs of Whitehead and the Naudes on holiday together in 2015 as evidence of their close relationship.

In a written submission on November 29 and in an interview with Kruger’s investigators on December 14‚ Whitehead admitted she was friends with Hendrika Naude‚ having worked with her at a previous employer. However, she said she knew other candidates as well‚ she had declared her interest, and, in any case, the ultimate decision to appoint her was taken by Ebrahim.

As far as Willem was concerned‚ Whitehead told investigators that a position opened up in a department unrelated to Hendrika’s. She took part in the interviews‚ which was "unusual in normal circumstances"‚ because the departmental director and manager were on probation.

"We presented Ms Whitehead with photos obtained from councillor Hadebe‚ depicting her and the Naudes travelling together‚" said Kruger. "She confirmed the authenticity of the pictures and that the trip had occurred prior to their respective appointments at the City of Cape Town."

The Bowman Gilfallan report said there were "inadequacies" in Whitehead’s explanations for her role in the Naudes’ recruitment, noting, " There is significant evidence that the recruitment process ... may have been irregular due to the conflicts of interest and the participation in the recruitment and selection processes by the commissioner."