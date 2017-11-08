Eskom’s Collin Matjila had ‘absolute disregard’ for procurement rules, inquiry hears

More light was shed on Wednesday into the alleged role of former interim Eskom CEO Collin Matjila in opening the procurement doors of the utility to Gupta-aligned companies.

The revelations were made by former Eskom finance director Tsholofelo Molefe during the inquiry into the state capture of state-owned enterprises, being held by Parliament’s public enterprises committee.

Matjila was at the helm of Eskom for about six months, filling in between the departure of former group CEO Brian Dames in March 2014 and the arrival of the new group CEO Tshediso Matona in October 2014. During that time, he broke Eskom’s procurement rules to conclude contracts with Gupta-owned or aligned companies.

Molefe told the inquiry that she resisted Matjila’s efforts to procure from Gupta-aligned companies and was eventually suspended in March 2015, along with former CEO Tshediso Matona, executive for group capital Dan Marokane and head of generation Matshela Koko. Only Koko, who has once again been suspended because of allegedly suspect contracts, was eventually taken back by Eskom in 2015.