Food being stolen in more than one in every five house break-ins reflects that "times are tough" in SA‚ says Stats SA Statistician-General Pali Lehohla.

Speaking on Thursday, he said Stats SA had done other studies which found hunger and poverty had increased. It released its Victims of Crime Survey for 2016-17 at its offices in Pretoria on Thursday. The survey covered about 30‚000 households with individuals aged 16 years or older to extrapolate the national perception of crime.

It found that food was stolen during 22.8% of the house break-ins. The most common items stolen during house break-ins were electronic equipment (54.4%)‚ cellphones (29.1%), and personal items such as jewellery (25.3%).

An estimated total of 1.46-million criminal incidents were experienced at 1.15-million households in 2016-17‚ representing 7.2% of all South African households. This is a gradual decrease from the 10.2% of households targeted in 2013-14 and 8.5% in 2015-16.

Of these crimes, house break-ins were the most common (52.9%)‚ followed by livestock theft (11.3%) and home robbery (10%). A house break-in is when the residents are not home or there is no contact between the residents and the criminals.

Confidence in the police continued to deteriorate to 57.3% in 2016-17 from 58.8% in 2015-16. This is reflected in just only more than half of households reporting house break-ins (51.2%) to the police, while 37% were reported to community policing forums‚ religious leaders‚ insurance and security companies.

Lehohla said he is not surprised that the public is unhappy with the criminal justice system. "In a million [crimes] when you only secure 6‚000 prosecutions, it means that [99%] of the time [criminals] win. If you were gambling at the casino‚ [99%] of the time you would be winning ... In a way, crime pays."

Stats SA’s chief director of social statistics Isabelle Schmidt said the Victims of Crime Survey almost matches the official crime statistics when they consider reported crimes. White households were the most satisfied in their interactions with the police (59.5%) while only about a third of black households were satisfied with the police (33.3%).

Lehohla said: "This has to do with the infrastructure that is available. How far the police station is. How efficient the police in the process are ... It almost follows the income levels."

Male-headed households were slightly more targeted at 7.5% while 6.6% of female-headed households were victimised. Coloured households were targeted the most at 8.9% and black African households the least targeted at 6.9%.

The Western Cape had the highest proportion of households victimised, while Limpopo had the least.