Makhosi Khoza set to make a big announcement

ANC MP Makhosi Khoza is to make a major announcement about her future on Thursday, as her party grapples with how to deal with her disciplinary hearing after the judgment that put into question the legitimacy of KwaZulu-Natal leadership.

Khoza has been on a collision course with the ANC leadership in KwaZulu-Natal, her home province, as well as with chief whip Jackson Mthembu and Luthuli House over her criticism of President Jacob Zuma and her call for MPs to vote with their conscience in the recent motion of no confidence in Zuma.

Mthembu said in August that Khoza was to be disciplined on instructions from Luthuli House. Her hearing was due to take place on Sunday, but it did not.