Makhosi Khoza set to make a big announcement

19 September 2017 - 06:50 Khulekani Magubane
Makhosi Khoza. Picture: SUPPLIED
ANC MP Makhosi Khoza is to make a major announcement about her future on Thursday, as her party grapples with how to deal with her disciplinary hearing after the judgment that put into question the legitimacy of KwaZulu-Natal leadership.

Khoza has been on a collision course with the ANC leadership in KwaZulu-Natal, her home province, as well as with chief whip Jackson Mthembu and Luthuli House over her criticism of President Jacob Zuma and her call for MPs to vote with their conscience in the recent motion of no confidence in Zuma.

Mthembu said in August that Khoza was to be disciplined on instructions from Luthuli House. Her hearing was due to take place on Sunday, but it did not.

‘Illegitimate’ ANC to go ahead with Khoza’s disciplinary hearing

Makhosi Khoza says she is consulting with her lawyer ahead of her disciplinary process, due to start at the weekend
4 days ago

The High Court in Pietermaritzburg last week delivered a judgment that plunged the KwaZulu-Natal leadership into crisis. The court declared the results of the 2015 provincial elective conference "null and void" following a challenge by branches.

Senior ANC officials were supposed to meet the KwaZulu-Natal executive committee on Monday, but this did not happen because Zuma is in New York.

Khoza has written to the ANC’s secretary-general, Gwede Mantashe, as well as to Mthembu and National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete, pointing out that the KwaZulu-Natal leader was "void" and thus could not discipline her.

"On Thursday, I am planning a press conference to advise the media about this matter, in [the] light of the meeting that is expected to be held to discuss how to handle the court ruling," Khoza told Business Day.

ANC parliamentary caucus spokeswoman Nonceba Mhlauli said on Monday the caucus had not heard from Luthuli House about how Khoza’s matter would be dealt with. The caucus expected a sitting of the national executive committee to discuss this with the KwaZulu-Natal leadership later in the week.

magubanek@businesslive.co.za

ANALYSIS: Who are the legitimate leaders of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal?

KwaZulu-Natal is the ANC’s biggest province and there could be attempts to hold up national processes until a legitimately elected leadership ...
6 days ago

Harsh words and confusion as ANC postpones Khoza's disciplinary hearing

KwaZulu-Natal ANC denies last-minute changes and lashes outspoken MP Makhosi Khoza for her Facebook posts
8 days ago

ANC reassigns Khoza after Zuma criticism

Outspoken ANC MP Makhosi Khoza has vowed to continue to hold ANC’s leaders to account
12 days ago

