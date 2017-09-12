So why did the conference proceed despite the warning from the ANC headquarters?

Up until recently‚ what Jacob Zuma wanted‚ Jacob Zuma got — particularly in his home base of KwaZulu-Natal.

The president told the ANC national executive committee that the KwaZulu-Natal conference should proceed early‚ effectively overruling Mantashe and other members’ concerns about the readiness and irregularities.

That closed the debate.

Even while the conference was in progress‚ there were objections and reservations.

ANC treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize said at the conference: "This conference was called prematurely‚ originally against the advice of the leadership. But we agreed with the provincial executive committee that we’ll go on because we came to the conclusion that this conference is going to help us to build unity."

Zuma and his allies made sure the elections pushed ahead.

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte was quoted as saying that filibustering would not be tolerated.

"We are not going to allow anyone to stall the processes of this conference‚" Duarte said.

Zuma himself addressed the conference‚ making the astounding remarks that he believed the ANC came first‚ before the country. He also said the outcome of the elections should be accepted as final.

"Whoever wins‚ our constitution is that whoever wins is as good‚" Zuma said. "If the views of the majority move in the opposite direction‚ you must accept it."

Now‚ almost two years later‚ with divisions deepening and intra-ANC political violence escalating‚ the province has been thrown into disarray.

Tuesday’s court judgement leaves uncertainty about who are the legitimate leaders of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal. Zikalala’s faction could appeal the judgment‚ meaning that a rerun of the elections would be put on hold.

But who is in charge in the meantime?