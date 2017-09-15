National

A ‘troubled’ teenage girl is behind threats to Khoza and seven other National Assembly members

The Police Minister reveals an extensive cyber-investigation led to the Gugulethu teenager, who is now in the care of her parents

15 September 2017 - 16:35 Jeff Wicks
Police Minister Fikile Mbalula. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/THE TIMES
Police Minister Fikile Mbalula. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/THE TIMES

The person behind threats against outspoken ANC MP Makhosi Khoza‚ her daughter, and other members of the National Assembly, is a "troubled" teenage girl from Gugulethu in Cape Town.

This revelation was made by Police Minister Fikile Mbalula when on a walking tour of Glebelands Hostel in Durban. He said that as a result of an extensive cyber-investigation‚ the threatening calls and messages were traced to Cape Town. "The person who has been threatening Dr Khoza and her family is a 17-year-old girl."

He said 12 unregistered SIM cards were linked to the teen and that‚ since August‚ she has threatened seven members of the National Assembly. Mbalula said the teen was also linked to an intimidation case in Gauteng‚ which was opened by Communications Minister Ayanda Dloldlo. Evidence also showed the teenager had threatened Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini.

Investigations revealed the teen has links to the DA. "This is through items she posted on social media. We do not have any official proof of DA membership," said Mbalula, who confirmed the girl was arrested on August 2 and appeared in court in Johannesburg before being released into the care of her parents.

Parliament and police to provide security for outspoken Makhosi Khoza

Khoza has been the target of death threats because of her outspoken stance on President Jacob Zuma and corruption within the ANC
National
1 month ago

ANC MP Makhosi Khoza warned: ‘You have 21 days to live’

The threats started after she spoke out against corruption and specifically President Jacob Zuma's administration
National
2 months ago

We still get death threats, two councillors attacked with Sindiso Magaqa say

The two women are still using crutches following the July attack, and say the have received no police protection
Politics
7 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
SA could start nuclear procurement process again ...
National
2.
Plans under way to replace Cash Paymaster ...
National
3.
Police Minister has security companies he calls ...
National
4.
Parliament agrees to Transnet inquiry over ...
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.