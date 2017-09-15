The person behind threats against outspoken ANC MP Makhosi Khoza‚ her daughter, and other members of the National Assembly, is a "troubled" teenage girl from Gugulethu in Cape Town.

This revelation was made by Police Minister Fikile Mbalula when on a walking tour of Glebelands Hostel in Durban. He said that as a result of an extensive cyber-investigation‚ the threatening calls and messages were traced to Cape Town. "The person who has been threatening Dr Khoza and her family is a 17-year-old girl."

He said 12 unregistered SIM cards were linked to the teen and that‚ since August‚ she has threatened seven members of the National Assembly. Mbalula said the teen was also linked to an intimidation case in Gauteng‚ which was opened by Communications Minister Ayanda Dloldlo. Evidence also showed the teenager had threatened Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini.

Investigations revealed the teen has links to the DA. "This is through items she posted on social media. We do not have any official proof of DA membership," said Mbalula, who confirmed the girl was arrested on August 2 and appeared in court in Johannesburg before being released into the care of her parents.