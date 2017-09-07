National

NO-CONFIDENCE VOTE

ANC reassigns Khoza after Zuma criticism

Outspoken ANC MP Makhosi Khoza has vowed to continue to hold ANC’s leaders to account

07 September 2017 - 05:50 Bekezela Phakathi
Makhosi Khoza. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Outspoken ANC MP Makhosi Khoza has been redeployed to the portfolio committee on economic development amid growing speculation that the party is preparing to kick her out for openly criticising President Jacob Zuma.

After the vote on the motion of no confidence against Zuma in Parliament in August, Khoza was fired as the chairwoman of the portfolio committee on public service and administration.

The vote was narrowly defeated, with some ANC MPs siding with the opposition.

Khoza had encouraged fellow ANC MPs to vote with their conscience and had published numerous tweets denouncing Zuma’s leadership.

Her sacking came after five ANC MPs boycotted one of the committee’s meetings, pointing to her decision to vote with her conscience during the motion of no confidence. She is also facing disciplinary hearings in her home province of KwaZulu-Natal for Facebook posts.

The ANC confirmed Khoza’s redeployment in Parliament on Wednesday. Khoza had been removed as chairwoman of the portfolio committee on public service and administration because of the irretrievable breakdown of relations between her and ANC members of that committee, it said.

Khoza could not be reached for comment on Wednesday, but indicated in an earlier post on Facebook that she was prepared to take her position on the backbenches to hold the party’s leaders to account.

In August, five ANC MPs who are members of the public service and administration committee boycotted a meeting called by Khoza following allegations that Public Service and Administration Minister Faith Muthambi spent R300,000 to fly her relatives and friends to Cape Town to watch her budget speech in Parliament in May.

Derek Hanekom takes fight to ANC in letter

ANC secretary-general Mantashe says former tourism minister's tweets about no-confidence vote prejudiced the party's national ...
Politics
9 days ago

ANC wrangling scuppers public service meeting

More fallout from the no-confidence vote as Khoza denies she has resigned and the DA reiterates its call for Parliament to be dissolved and a snap ...
National
14 days ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Disciplinary moves could end in court

Should the national disciplinary committee find against the implicated MPs and they decide to appeal, will the outcome be credible?
National
15 days ago

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.