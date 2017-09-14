‘Illegitimate’ ANC to go ahead with Khoza’s disciplinary hearing

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal will continue with a disciplinary process against Makhosi Khoza, despite the judgment declaring its leadership unlawful, she said on Thursday.

"They said they are going ahead with charging me, irrespective of the fact that they are illegitimate. On Sunday, they are expecting me to appear, but I am still consulting with my lawyer," Khoza told journalists in Johannesburg on Thursday, on the sideline of the Metals and Engineering Indaba.

She said she would make no further comments on the matter.

Her province was sent into what could be a leadership crisis as the High Court in Pietermaritzburg declared the 2015 provincial elective conference, in which Sihle Zikalala was elected chairman, unlawful and invalid.

Huffpost ZA reported earlier this week that Khoza said she believed they could not continue the action against her, as the leadership of the province was unlawful. Khoza was charged by the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal for bringing the party into disrepute and for ill-discipline after her numerous calls for President Jacob Zuma to step down.

Khoza had addressed the indaba as part of a plenary session with Joel Netshitenzhe and Dr Mamphela Ramphele; they had to answer a question about whether political leadership in Southern Africa hampers or advances economic growth. Khoza told journalists, when asked if she thought her comments had harmed her case, "I honestly don’t believe that if you are a coward you can lead the people".

Her disciplinary process was set to start last Sunday, but was postponed to Sunday September 17, after her attorney asked for more time.