Politics

‘Illegitimate’ ANC to go ahead with Khoza’s disciplinary hearing

14 September 2017 - 13:29 Claudi Mailovich
Makhosi Khoza. Picture: TIMESLIVE
Makhosi Khoza. Picture: TIMESLIVE

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal will continue with a disciplinary process against Makhosi Khoza, despite the judgment declaring its leadership unlawful, she said on Thursday.

"They said they are going ahead with charging me, irrespective of the fact that they are illegitimate. On Sunday, they are expecting me to appear, but I am still consulting with my lawyer," Khoza told journalists in Johannesburg on Thursday, on the sideline of the Metals and Engineering Indaba.

She said she would make no further comments on the matter.

Her province was sent into what could be a leadership crisis as the High Court in Pietermaritzburg declared the 2015 provincial elective conference, in which Sihle Zikalala was elected chairman, unlawful and invalid.

Huffpost ZA reported earlier this week that Khoza said she believed they could not continue the action against her, as the leadership of the province was unlawful. Khoza was charged by the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal for bringing the party into disrepute and for ill-discipline after her numerous calls for President Jacob Zuma to step down.

Khoza had addressed the indaba as part of a plenary session with Joel Netshitenzhe and Dr Mamphela Ramphele; they had to answer a question about whether political leadership in Southern Africa hampers or advances economic growth. Khoza told journalists, when asked if she thought her comments had harmed her case, "I honestly don’t believe that if you are a coward you can lead the people".

Her disciplinary process was set to start last Sunday, but was postponed to Sunday September 17, after her attorney asked for more time.

ANALYSIS: Who are the legitimate leaders of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal?

KwaZulu-Natal is the ANC’s biggest province and there could be attempts to hold up national processes until a legitimately elected leadership ...
Politics
1 day ago

Harsh words and confusion as ANC postpones Khoza's disciplinary hearing

KwaZulu-Natal ANC denies last-minute changes and lashes outspoken MP Makhosi Khoza for her Facebook posts
Politics
3 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
REVEALED — Dlamini-Zuma's list for ANC leadership
Politics
2.
KZN ANC leadership may be disbanded as national ...
Politics
3.
ANC can still fix KZN leadership crisis, says ...
Politics
4.
Pivotal court ruling a major setback for pro-Zuma ...
Politics
5.
Warring factions: ANC branches set sights on ...
Politics

Related Articles

ANALYSIS: Who are the legitimate leaders of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal?
Politics

Harsh words and confusion as ANC postpones Khoza's disciplinary hearing
Politics

Witch-hunt against rogue ANC MPs will hurt the party, says Mantashe
Politics

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.