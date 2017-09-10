The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has lashed out at Makhosi Khoza as it announced that the disciplinary hearing against its outspoken MP would be postponed until next week.

The hearing was set to take place earlier on Sunday‚ but the ANC said that Khoza’s legal representative‚ Smanga Sethene‚ asked for an extension as he had been briefed only on Saturday. Khoza did not attend the hearing in Durban.

KwaZulu-Natal ANC spokesman Mdu Ntuli said her absence "was a result of new threats that emerged last night".

Khoza said on Facebook on Saturday that the time of the hearing was changed at short notice which raised security risks.

But Ntuli denied that the times had been changed. He was also critical of Khoza’s public comments about the hearing‚ which were also posted on Facebook.

"It is not a usual practice for the proceedings of the disciplinary committee to be regularly communicated to the public. However‚ due to consistent‚ constant and gravely distorted public pronouncements of comrade Makhosi Khoza‚ it is appropriate for the ANC to provide correct and factual accounts of the proceedings‚" Ntuli said in a statement.

He said that the disciplinary hearing started an hour later than scheduled‚ at 10am‚ and that Khoza was not there.

"Sethene also pointed out he was instructed on [Saturday]‚ September 9‚ which represented a contradiction from comrade Makhosi Khoza’s formal communication with the provincial disciplinary committee dated July 26‚ in which she indicated that she was consulting with her representatives‚" said Ntuli.

He added that it was agreed that the hearing would now take place on September 17 — but that the party was "not entirely happy with the decision".

TimesLIVE