Six men thought to be linked to a spate of political killings in KwaZulu-Natal were arrested on Tuesday night, as intelligence operatives and tactical police struck back.

Officers recovered a cache of weapons‚ including an automatic assault rifle‚ in a series of raids.

The province has been plagued by a string of high-profile political assassinations‚ prompting the establishment of a commission of inquiry.

Police spokesperson Lt-Colonel Thulani Zwane hailed the covert operation as a success.

"Successful operations last night at Umlazi and Dududu led to the recovery of eight firearms with ammunition, as well as the arrest of six suspects‚" he said.

"The suspects were arrested following intelligence of their involvement in politically related violence‚ taxi-related violence and armed robberies."

Zwane said five people were arrested in Umlazi and a sixth was nabbed in Dududu. "All six suspects were charged for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition‚" he added.