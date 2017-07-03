City Power boss axed after report cites rampant graft

City Power MD Sicelo Xulu has been immediately released from his contractual duties by the entity’s board.

The decision follows the completion of a forensic report into allegations of widespread corruption and mismanagement, costing the public billions of rand, the City of Johannesburg said on Monday.

Mayor Herman Mashaba said in a statement that City Power’s board met last week following the final submission of Size Ntsaluba Gobodo Incorporated’s "damning forensic report".

The board has appointed the city’s executive director for environmental and infrastructure services, Tiaan Ehlers, as acting MD.

Xulu was placed on special leave in February.

Mashaba said the board would ordinarily institute a disciplinary hearing but the MD’s contract was due to expire at the end of August, which did not leave sufficient time to complete disciplinary proceedings.

"It is for this reason that the board has taken a decision to immediately release the MD from his contractual responsibilities," Mashaba said, adding that he supports the decision.

"Weak corporate governance and corruption at City Power have for too long been allowed to rob our residents of much-needed service delivery," he said.

Mashaba said he had instructed the city’s Group Forensic and Investigation Service to extract relevant information from the final report for the possible institution of criminal charges against numerous implicated officials.

The mayor said the full contents of the forensic report could not be revealed at this stage.

He said the recruitment process for a new MD was under way and would be completed within 60 days.

Mashaba axed the former mayoral committee member for environmental and infrastructure services, Anthony Still, earlier in 2017 after they clashed on investigating Xulu.