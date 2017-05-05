BUSINESS DAY TV: Joburg mayor has an ambitious but achievable plan

BDTV: Apart from economic growth, unemployment, housing and infrastructure, where are the priorities you laid out last September when you took over as mayor? How have you had to change your plans over the last seven or eight months now that you have actually taken office and you’ve seen what you’re dealing with?

HM: When I took over office on 23 August last year, and you must remember we had historic elections on the third and seven weeks before that, the administration, which was voted out by 56% of the voters, had already passed a budget, a budget under which I had to operate even until now, until the end of June this year. But I was obviously allowed to make some adjustments and, legislatively, I had to make certain that these adjustments were not massive because legislation does not allow you to come out with massive adjustments to the budget.

But now, fortunately, I’ve already gone through the IDP process in the last few weeks. I’ve already presented my budget, which will only take effect from 1 July, and with the presentation for final approval on the 25th of this month [May]. Then only will my new budget effectively start.

But look at the effects of my adjustment budget which are already taking shape, where we have recruited additional policemen and women, we’ve managed to get the money to recruit an addition 1,500 police officers, managed to get just over half a billion rand to complete unfinished houses. When I took over office, with over 3,000 houses incomplete, some of them built six or seven years ago. So we’ve now managed to get just over half a billion to complete those houses. Just over 1,184 of them will be completed by June this year. We are now electrifying some of the informal settlements of which we had previously...

BDTV: ... in fact if we pinpoint a figure here, looking at the budget, 60% of city expenditure being directed to poor areas. To what extent does what you’re putting into action tie into the broader economic discussion or national discussion around radical economic transformation? Because you also talk about ensuring pro-poor development that addresses spatial and income inequality that provides meaningful redress?

HM: I have absolutely nothing to do with this radical economic transformation because that radical economic transformation is the destruction and capturing of our economy. What we need is an inclusive economy, an economy that can address the issues affecting our poor communities. We need a responsive, accountable government. We need to stop corruption, and stopping corruption is not just achieving political rhetoric, it has got to be something that we’ve got to do to be able to arrest this high unemployment rate. We need to collect more revenue to ensure that we can address this R170bn shortfall. We need to clean our city, we’ve now added a third shift in Pikitup to ensure that on the 24-hour basis we can clean the city.

BDTV: Herman, with Pikitup, you spoke about breaking Pikitup up when you took over as mayor...

HM: Not when I took over, when I was campaigning I said that’s one of the positions...

BDTV: What sort of resistance have you met because you’re working as a coalition government here, so there’s a number of people all working together, have you met any resistance, have you had to change your plans because of the coalition government?

HM: No. I think the people of Johannesburg on 3 August wanted change and put in a government led by the DA with seven other political parties, including the EFF. Now, when you run a coalition government, a coalition government is about negotiation, it’s about engagement.

BDTV: Has it become tougher for you?

HM: No it’s not, it’s actually been for me the best system ever produced by the voters of this city and I’m saying to people of SA, come 2019, personally I really and truly pray that our people vote for this kind of an arrangement so that we don’t have the dominance of one party, that the abuse that we experienced under an ANC government for many years, by having this majority. I’m really hoping that we can have this kind of an arrangement so that government must be about give and take, it’s not about one political party having outright dominance. Until such time that our people are educated, until such time that we’ve completely dealt with corruption that we’ve experienced under ANC.

BDTV: Absolutely no questions...

HM: So if you look at my relationship with all the other parties including the EFF, a very remarkable contribution that every party makes. When I prepare my budget then I invited all the parties, EFF, IFP, I said gentlemen, this is how much money we’ve got, how do we then distribute it and I said to them, I need 60% of this budget to put into poor areas, now I invite the contribution of other parties, and I can assure you the EFF and the other parties have been remarkable in ensuring that we can actually deal with the real issues that are affecting our communities.

BDTV: And of course there’s no quick fix to it all. In a word or two, what kind of timelines have you pegged to turn things around?

HM: One thing that we have got to understand is this is not an event. What I am running is not an event, this is a process where ... I keep repeating, we have R170bn backlog with only R10bn to address this. So what we need to do is to engage, but I’m giving the residents of the City of Johannesburg that this economy, if it is not enjoying a minimum of 5% economic growth, please get rid of me, because I would have failed you.

BDTV: We’ll be holding you to that.

HM: No, absolutely!