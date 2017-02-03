DA lays culpable homicide charges against Qedani Mahlangu
The DA is laying charges of culpable homicide today against former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu following the release of the Health Ombudsman’s report on the deaths of at least 94 psychiatric patients.
The submissions contained in the DA’s affidavit detail possible criminal offences committed by the MEC under the Mental Health Care Act and the National Health Act.
It alleges that there can be no doubt that the deaths of the patients are a direct consequence of the conduct by the MEC as revealed in the report and that in terminating the department’s contract with Life Healthcare Esidimeni‚ there is evidence that on the face of it meets the requirements of culpable homicide.
On Thursday the EFF laid charges against Mahlangu, Gauteng Premier David Makhura, and the entire Gauteng provincial cabinet.
Prof Malegapuru Makgoba’s report, titled "94+ Silent Deaths and Still Counting", details the neglect that led to the deaths of the patients who were transferred to various NGOs. Many of the deaths were due to starvation and thirst.
Mahlangu resigned the night before the report was released. She faces possible civil lawsuits in addition to the criminal charges laid against her.
