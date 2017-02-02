EFF lays murder charge against Qedani Mahlangu

EFF members in the Gauteng legislature laid murder charges against former health MEC Qedani Mahlangu and the entire Gauteng cabinet on Thursday.

This comes with the release of a damning report showing that 94 mental patients died due to the provincial health department’s negligence.

The move also follows Mahlangu’s resignation as both health MEC and as a member of the provincial legislature. Her resignation came in the wake of the Health Ombudsman’s report on her department’s handling of the deaths.

“In instances like this‚ the [former] MEC cannot be held responsible by herself‚ the premier is also responsible as executive head of government in the province, and he and the entire cabinet of the ANC government in the Gauteng province must take responsibility‚” said the EFF's deputy chairperson in Gauteng, Mandisa Mashego.

She was addressing members of the media after the EFF laid charges of murder against Mahlangu‚ Gauteng Premier David Makhura and his cabinet at the Johannesburg Central Police Station on Thursday afternoon.

While other parties have described the Gauteng health department’s handling of the transfer of mentally ill patients to nongovernmental organisation (NGO) facilities as “appalling“‚ they also see Mahlangu’s resignation as not good enough.