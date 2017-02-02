The police are conducting inquests into the deaths of some patients‚ which the ombud urged to be conducted more speedily. "Action where it is deemed justified can be taken‚" he said‚ although noting that laying criminal charges was not part of his ambit.

Mahlangu’s resignation was announced on Wednesday. Gauteng premier David Makhura did not respond to questions about laying criminal charges‚ saying "the ombudsman had dealt with the issue".

Families whose relatives were in NGOs or had died have also suggested that they might bring legal papers against the MEC‚ but those court papers had not been finalised.

Lawson Naidoo‚ a lawyer and executive secretary for the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution‚ said: "The fact of resignation should be the minimum response."

Prof Shadrack Gutto of the University of SA said Mahlangu’s resignation was unusual for someone holding political office in the government, and that this was the one positive aspect of the matter.

"We should expect others in the same position to accept that they did not do their jobs properly and should step aside‚ which helps with moving forward."

However, he said resignation was not enough.

"[The patients] were put in concentration camps without proper medical care or facilities. There were multiple violations of the Bill of Rights. The families really require proper compensation by the government and the private institutions."

Gutto also said responsible individuals — such as Mahlangu — should be prosecuted. "This is a criminal act. Police must investigate the constitutional responsibility of those individuals."

Naidoo said criminal charges could be levelled against Mahlangu but that the focus should rather be assisting the victims of the tragedy — the families of patients.

Families may submit Makgoba’s findings to police for further investigation‚ seeking prosecution.

If the National Prosecuting Authority decides not to prosecute‚ they may attempt to prosecute Mahlangu and other responsible individuals privately. They may also sue the state and Mahlangu in her personal capacity for damages.