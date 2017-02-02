National

Qedani Mahlangu’s quitting is just first step in holding her accountable

02 February 2017 - 11:41 AM Roxanne Henderson
Qedani Mahlangu. Picture: GALLO IMAGES

Qedani Mahlangu’s resignation as Gauteng health MEC is only the first step in her being held accountable, legal experts say.

Criminal or civil proceedings may be initiated against Mahlangu, while that EFF and ANC Youth League have already indicated their intention of pressing for a criminal trial.

In his report‚ national health ombud Prof Malegapuru Makgoba deeply criticised a decision by the Gauteng health department that resulted in 1‚317 mentally ill and intellectually impaired patients rapidly moved from various Life Esidimeni care homes to 27 unlicensed nongovernmental organisations (NGOs).

The patients were placed in NGOs in a state-private partnership.

Makgoba said the MEC’s decision to move patients was "reckless‚ unwise [and] flawed with inadequate planning", and he further criticised her for not knowing how many people had died when the tragedy first came to light.

He found that at least 94 patients had died.

The police are conducting inquests into the deaths of some patients‚ which the ombud urged to be conducted more speedily. "Action where it is deemed justified can be taken‚" he said‚ although noting that laying criminal charges was not part of his ambit.

Mahlangu’s resignation was announced on Wednesday. Gauteng premier David Makhura did not respond to questions about laying criminal charges‚ saying "the ombudsman had dealt with the issue".

Families whose relatives were in NGOs or had died have also suggested that they might bring legal papers against the MEC‚ but those court papers had not been finalised.

Lawson Naidoo‚ a lawyer and executive secretary for the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution‚ said: "The fact of resignation should be the minimum response."

Prof Shadrack Gutto of the University of SA said Mahlangu’s resignation was unusual for someone holding political office in the government, and that this was the one positive aspect of the matter.

"We should expect others in the same position to accept that they did not do their jobs properly and should step aside‚ which helps with moving forward."

However, he said resignation was not enough.

"[The patients] were put in concentration camps without proper medical care or facilities. There were multiple violations of the Bill of Rights. The families really require proper compensation by the government and the private institutions."

Gutto also said responsible individuals — such as Mahlangu — should be prosecuted. "This is a criminal act. Police must investigate the constitutional responsibility of those individuals."

Naidoo said criminal charges could be levelled against Mahlangu but that the focus should rather be assisting the victims of the tragedy — the families of patients.

Families may submit Makgoba’s findings to police for further investigation‚ seeking prosecution.

If the National Prosecuting Authority decides not to prosecute‚ they may attempt to prosecute Mahlangu and other responsible individuals privately. They may also sue the state and Mahlangu in her personal capacity for damages.

Scandals

Previously, some government officials caught in scandals have been removed from their posts‚ only to reappear in public office later.

Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa previously served as police minister. It was under his leadership that the South African Police Service came under fire for the 2012 Marikana massacre. Mthethwa was demoted to the arts ministry in a Cabinet reshuffle by President Jacob Zuma in 2014.

Last year the DA fought tooth and nail in court to have former SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng removed from his position‚ after former public protector Thuli Madonsela found he was he had lied about his matric qualification and irregularly increased his salary.

Gutto said South Africans had a responsibility to turn to the courts when they believed someone was unfit to hold public office.

With Katharine Child

TMG Digital

