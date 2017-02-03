EDITORIAL: Victims of the state’s priorities

Mahlangu’s testimony is gobsmacking. She had been warned by relatives of the patients and Section27 that she was risking lives by taking them from Life Esidimeni to community-based facilities, but said that when she took a policy decision, she stuck to it. When reports emerged in the media of the patients’ suffering, she could not attend to it because she was "busy with political work". She was head of the ANC elections team in Gauteng and was occupied with her party political work. She stopped keeping a tally after 37 patients died because she did not want people to make "political points" about the deaths.

She offered only two reasons why she decided to move the patients from Life Esidimeni: to save money and encourage the growth of community care. Her parsimony makes absolutely no sense. As Makgoba points out, the average cost per patient per day at a state psychiatric hospital is as high as R1,960 and Life Esidimeni charged R320 per patient a day. Mahlangu intended to pay the NGOs R112 per patient per day.

Makgoba’s list of recommendations correctly places some responsibility for cleaning up this tragedy with Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi and Gauteng Premier David Makhura. He recommended the removal of Mahlangu from her post — hours after she resigned. He wants disciplinary action to be taken against the officials implicated.

President Jacob Zuma "extended deepest condolences" to the relatives of the dead. He offered no state funerals, no further help. If there ever was a time for the nation to mourn — as the ANC likes to do when celebrities die — it is now. We are all going to be judged on these 94 deaths ... and counting.