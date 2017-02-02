Black Sash hits out at Sassa’s ‘ambitious, reckless’ plan on grants

The court declared the contract invalid in 2013 but suspended the invalidity until March 31 this year so that Sassa could establish an alternative payment system.

Sassa will also have to get Treasury approval for its deviation from procurement regulations in extending an invalid contract and negotiate acceptable terms with CPS.

"The extension of the CPS contract by a year is premised on several assumptions and decisions to be made by third parties; that the Constitutional Court will rule in favour of an extension; that National Treasury will grant an extension of the contract in terms of its procurement policies; and that CPS will come on board on agreeable terms. With only 41 working days left before the contract expires, Sassa is not only ambitious but also reckless," Paulus said.

"Sassa’s inaction has created this crisis. The agency has placed itself in this position by not adhering to the timelines ordered by the Constitutional Court."

Paulus also expressed concern over Sassa’s medium- to long-terms plans, which he said were "vague and without milestones or time frames. How did Sassa come to the conclusion that the contract should be extended by one year? Sassa also did not disclose how much extra this will cost the tax payer.

"Given its history, Sassa does not inspire our confidence that they are capable of delivering on their own milestones timeously within the year, let alone successfully insourcing social grants," Paulus said.