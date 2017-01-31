Gordhan: Guptas plotting against Treasury and me

Oakbay Investments acting CE Ronica Ragavan, in her answering affidavit, accused Gordhan of orchestrating a campaign against the Gupta family. In her affidavit, she alleged that Gordhan had given an instruction to captains of industry to "clip the wings" of the Gupta family, which had resulted in 24 businesses disassociating themselves from the Oakbay Group.

These were in addition to the country’s four largest banks, which refused to do business with the Gupta company.

Gordhan, in his answering affidavit said: "In truth, what stands revealed as the real plot is the systematic and highly organised campaign by the Gupta family and its associates against the National Treasury, myself and other targets."

He said his motivation for bringing the application was to act in the interests of the public, the economy, the integrity of the financial sector, the independence of the Treasury and to protect jobs.

In response to Gordhan’s latest application, Oakbay Investments, in a statement on Monday claimed the minister’s affidavit was a case of "reverse victim syndrome" and continued to insist that the minister had ulterior motives.

"The applicant proactively came after us and smeared our name with a flawed list of transactions — that he used his unique executive power to obtain — and then questions the manner of our response to him. All of this changes nothing. Our bank accounts remain closed and no evidence exists to prove why that is the case," it said.