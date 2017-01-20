Gupta’s Oakbay affidavit refers to Gordhan’s ‘abuse of power’

Controversial Gupta-owned media outlets The New Age newspaper and 24-hour news channel African News Network 7 (ANN7) raked in R419m in revenue for the financial year ending February 2016. This accounted for 12% of all revenue brought in by the family’s holding company‚ Oakbay Investments.

These details are contained in an affidavit deposed by the company’s acting CEO Ronica Ragavan in response to Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan’s application for the High Court in Pretoria to declare that he cannot intervene in the dispute between banks and the Gupta-owned companies.

On October 14 last year‚ Gordhan filed court papers that contained explosive details about "suspicious" bank transactions by Gupta-owned companies totaling almost R6.8bn, which may have contributed to the banks closing the Gupta accounts.