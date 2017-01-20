Guptas to tackle ‘ulterior motive’ when they file response to Gordhan
The Gupta family will file responding court papers at the High Court in Pretoria on Friday in response to Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan’s application.
Gupta lawyer Gert van der Merwe said the family intended proving what they claim is a smear campaign against them and their businesses.
The papers are in response to an explosive affidavit submitted by Gordhan in 2016‚ backing up his application for a declaratory order that ministers cannot intervene in the relationship between banks and their clients.
Van der Merwe said: "We did well in finalising the documents and I have full confidence in our team and I think we will be in a position to file in accordance with the director of the deputy judge president."
Earlier this year‚ he told the SABC: "I think it will be safe to say that the version will be that this application was never necessary to be issued and it was never necessary to have the relief sought confirmed by court because there is no dispute about what the minister asks the court to back up by way of a court order."
He said there was an ulterior motive, which they intended to deal with.
On October 14 last year‚ Gordhan filed court papers that contained details about "suspicious" bank transactions by Gupta-owned companies totalling almost R6.8bn‚ which may have contributed to banks closing accounts belonging to the Gupta’s.
The suspicious payments‚ apparently made over four years‚ are listed in a Financial Intelligence Centre report that is attached to the court papers.
Absa‚ Nedbank‚ FNB and Standard Bank closed the Guptas’ accounts.
TMG Digital
Please login or register to comment.