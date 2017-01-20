Van der Merwe said: "We did well in finalising the documents and I have full confidence in our team and I think we will be in a position to file in accordance with the director of the deputy judge president."

Earlier this year‚ he told the SABC: "I think it will be safe to say that the version will be that this application was never necessary to be issued and it was never necessary to have the relief sought confirmed by court because there is no dispute about what the minister asks the court to back up by way of a court order."

He said there was an ulterior motive, which they intended to deal with.

On October 14 last year‚ Gordhan filed court papers that contained details about "suspicious" bank transactions by Gupta-owned companies totalling almost R6.8bn‚ which may have contributed to banks closing accounts belonging to the Gupta’s.

The suspicious payments‚ apparently made over four years‚ are listed in a Financial Intelligence Centre report that is attached to the court papers.

Absa‚ Nedbank‚ FNB and Standard Bank closed the Guptas’ accounts.

TMG Digital