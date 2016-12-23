Presidency wants more input from Phiyega

The Presidency has asked suspended national police commissioner Riah Phiyega to make additional written representations on her fitness to hold office. It says this is to help President Jacob Zuma reach a decision on the recommendations of a board of inquiry into her conduct.

The board comprising Judge Neels Claassen assisted by advocates Bernard Khuzwayo and Anusha Rawjee was established to investigate allegations of misconduct and/or the fitness of Phiyega to hold office on the basis of the Farlam commission of inquiry into her actions and those of the police during the killing of 44 platinum mine workers and others at Marikana in 2012.

The board has sent copies of its report to Phiyega and Zuma and will also submit one to Parliament. The terms of reference of the inquiry included an investigation into whether Phiyega and other senior police officers had misled the Farlam commission by hiding their authorisation of the "tactical option" during a management meeting a day before the shootings.