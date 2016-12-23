National

Presidency wants more input from Phiyega

23 December 2016 - 08:59 AM Linda Ensor
Riah Phiyega. Picture: PUXLEY MAKGATHO
The Presidency has asked suspended national police commissioner Riah Phiyega to make additional written representations on her fitness to hold office. It says this is to help President Jacob Zuma reach a decision on the recommendations of a board of inquiry into her conduct.

The board comprising Judge Neels Claassen assisted by advocates Bernard Khuzwayo and Anusha Rawjee was established to investigate allegations of misconduct and/or the fitness of Phiyega to hold office on the basis of the Farlam commission of inquiry into her actions and those of the police during the killing of 44 platinum mine workers and others at Marikana in 2012.

The board has sent copies of its report to Phiyega and Zuma and will also submit one to Parliament. The terms of reference of the inquiry included an investigation into whether Phiyega and other senior police officers had misled the Farlam commission by hiding their authorisation of the "tactical option" during a management meeting a day before the shootings.

"The president is still considering the report. Arrangements are being made by the board to submit a copy of the report to Parliament. The Presidency has written to Gen Phiyega requesting her to make additional written representations that may assist the president in considering the recommendations of the board of inquiry," presidential spokesman Bongani Ngqulunga said in a statement.

