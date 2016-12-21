Winnie Madikizela-Mandela discharged after brief hospital visit

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was said to have been rushed to Johannesburg’s Milpark Hospital on Wednesday but discharged later, eNCA reports

Family spokesman Thierry Bashala confirmed this by sms, saying the struggle stalwart was fine and there was no cause for concern. But Bashala did not say what was wrong with her.

Madikizila-Mandela, who turned 80 in September, was in hospital in April for back surgery.

Her appearance at her birthday celebrations drew a lot of interest, as she looked far younger than she is. Some say she appears to have had a facelift.