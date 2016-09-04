MINISTER of Mineral Resources‚ Mosebenzi Zwane’s head should be on the “chopping block”‚ the DA says.

DA spokesman on finance David Maynier said the party welcomed the news that President Jacob Zuma has distanced himself from Zwane’s statement recommending a Judicial Commission of Inquiry into the termination of banking relationships with the Gupta-controlled Oakbay Investments.

However‚ he said the statement did not go far enough.

”. .it leaves the political door open for some of the bizarre recommendations‚ supposedly made by the Minister in his personal capacity‚ to be considered in the future‚” Maynier said.

Zwane claimed on Thursday that Cabinet had resolved to request that a judicial inquiry be established into the banks and their actions against the Guptas‚ as well as to review the legislation that governs the banking system.

Zwane headed an interministerial committee established by the Cabinet after the big four banks withdrew banking services to the Gupta family. He drew up a Cabinet memo on the banks which he said had been adopted by the Cabinet.

However‚ the Presidency said Zwane’s statement was issued in his personal capacity and did not reflect the position or views of Cabinet.

Welcoming the Presidency’s stance‚ Maynier said: “The fact is that the task team should never have been established and the Guptas should never have been allowed to effectively ‘contract’ the Executive to carry out a ‘political hit’ on the banking sector‚ National Treasury and the South African Reserve Bank.

“What we need is President Jacob Zuma to step up and act decisively by immediately: shutting down the task team looking into the termination of banking relationships with Oakbay, and firing the Minister of Mineral Resources‚ Mosebenzi Zwane‚ from Cabinet.

“The Minister’s head should be on the ‘chopping block’ and the axe should be allowed to fall‚ without delay.”

The South African Communist Party (SACP) also urged that action be taken against Zwane.

The party said Zwane’s comments “directly contradicted a public outcry and call to the President‚ including by the SACP‚ to establish a judicial commission of inquiry into corporate state capture not limited to but including allegations levelled against the Guptas”.

“Minister Zwane’s utterances effectively fed into the use of our Cabinet to advance the private business interests of the Guptas while ignoring public outcry and call for a judicial commission into corporate state capture.

“It also shows how an individual Cabinet Minister can use his position to serve private business interests‚ break policy coherence and cause the confusions such as the Presidency had to clarify regarding Zwane’s utterances‚” the SACP said.

“Such wrongful things must come to an end. The President needs to consider further action to achieve the objective‚” the party added.

