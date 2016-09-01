No prayers for Inchanga as political tension mounts

TENSION between ANC and South African Communist Party (SACP) supporters in Inchanga resulted in the postponement of a prayer meeting scheduled for Thursday.

The meeting, aimed at defusing tension, was to be attended by supporters of both parties, community leaders, church groups and NGOs.

But the police and the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Community Safety and Liaison called off the prayer, citing danger of it turning into a bloodbath.

Police patrolled the area on Thursday morning, searching youngsters and stopping motor vehicles. More than 100 security police officers have been deployed in the area in the past two weeks following the deaths of an SACP and ANC leader.

SACP branch leader in Inchanga, Nontsikelelo Blose, was shot dead outside a tavern two weeks ago. In a suspected revenge attack, ANC member Xolani Ngcobo was shot and stoned to death the following day.

Last week a joint memorial service for Blose and Ngcobo was called off when police cited similar fears of violence.

Department of Community Safety and Liaison spokesman Sipho Khumalo said the prayer meeting was postponed at the request of community members.

"The affected communities said they still needed more time to talk to find a lasting solution to the underlying tension. They felt the prayer meeting should be delayed so that talks can continue," he said.

Former eThekwini mayor and SACP provincial chairman James Nxumalo, who also hails from Inchanga, told mourners at Blose’s funeral that the bloodletting in the area was largely due to infighting within the ANC, gatekeeping and the imposition of candidates on reluctant communities.

Nxumalo favoured former KwaZulu-Natal premier Senzo Mchunu to retain the position of the ANC provincial chairman in the elective conference held in November last year. Mchunu was pipped by Sihle Zikalala and a few months later was recalled from his position as the premier.

Nxumalo said the SACP suspected that Blose was killed because she was a witness to the January murder of her comrade, Philip Dlamini, who was killed in January during a party meeting in Inchanga.

"It is the arrogance of the ANC that has got us where we are now. People are involved in activities that are foreign to the ANC but they are left to go on because they happen to be on the ‘right’ side of the factional divide," he said.

Nxumalo declined an invitation by the ANC provincial leadership to be deployed in the provincial legislature after his tenure as eThekwini mayor came to an abrupt end two weeks ago. He told journalists he could not accept deployment before ANC leaders came to areas like Inchanga to address the tensions.

Meanwhile, four people accused of shooting and killing Blose appeared in the Cato Ridge Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. The case was postponed to next Wednesday for a bail hearing.