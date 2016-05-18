Treating acid mine drainage will cost up to R12bn, says Mokonyane

TREATING the polluted water that emanates from mines in the Witwatersrand Basin, the source of about a third of all the world’s gold, will cost as much as R12bn and the companies will pay the bulk of the expense through an environmental levy, Water Affairs and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane said on Wednesday.

While the government intends to get 67% of the cost of setting up treatment plants from the mines, it will cover the amount until the policy is implemented, Mokonyane said in Germiston, east of Johannesburg.

After intensively mining in the region for 120 years, Johannesburg, also Africa’s richest city, is littered with enormous underground mined-out caverns that have become flooded. Water combines with toxic metals such as uranium, a by-product of gold mining, and seeps out into rivers, a process called acid mine drainage.

The country last year had the worst drought since records started in 1904, and the fully treated water will defer the need to extend the Lesotho Highlands Water Project, which supplies the city and its surrounds, beyond its second phase for at least 30 years, Mokonyane said.

"A polluted resource once considered with contempt now becomes a commodity contributing to securitisation of the availability of water resources in the Vaal River System," she said.

Trans-Caledon Tunnel Authority, which builds dams and tunnels to supply water to South African factories and mines, is managing both the three emergency and long-term projects to process the toxic water. Permanent plants to treat the water will start operating in February 2020, Mokonyane said.

"We are not in favour of imposing levies; levies are not the solution," Chamber of Mines CEO Roger Baxter told reporters. The organisation represents companies including AngloGold Ashanti, the world’s third-biggest producer of gold, and Sibanye Gold, the largest producer of bullion from mines in SA.

The government is spending money on expanding existing water-treatment facilities in Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg. It is also building a new operation in Springs in the eastern part of the Witwatersrand Basin, with the plant set to be among the world’s largest, processing, 100 megalitres daily. Together with a facility in Germiston, the three will treat water leaking from the mined-out basins beneath and either side of Johannesburg.

Mokonyane said short-term acid mine drainage interventions the government had started in the past five years had yielded results.

She said South Africans had benefited from the government’s projects in four ways:

• The prevention of an environmental catastrophe: "If we had not intervened in the way we did‚ the flow of acid mine drainage into the larger environment‚ including the natural river system, would have caused widespread environmental pollution."

• The protection of underground water resources: "Through our ongoing programme … we have managed to protect valuable groundwater from being contaminated."

• Contributions to socioeconomic development: "Project areas have witnessed significant small enterprise development‚ preferential procurement and skills development … as well as job creation‚ reaching about 1‚000 jobs at the peak of construction of the treatment plants."

• Building the state’s capacity to deal with acid mine drainage: "Government has made a positive move in establishing the requisite knowledge node" to deal with acid mine drainage.

In the past five years, three acid mine drainage plants have been constructed in Krugersdorp‚ Germiston and Springs.

Mokonyane said these plants would be considered part of the new, long-term acid mine drainage solution, launched on Wednesday.

The new project has an estimated cost of R10bn-R12bn and will be funded by water users and the mining sector.

TMG Digital and Bloomberg