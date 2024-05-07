Companies / Property

WATCH: Attacq continues to bet on Mall of Africa’s growth

Business Day TV speaks to Attacq CEO Jackie van Niekerk

07 May 2024 - 20:39
The Mall of Africa in Midrand. Picture: DENISE MHLANGA
Business Day TV sat down with Attacq CEO Jackie van Niekerk to discuss the Reit’s move to take full ownership of the Mall of Africa.

