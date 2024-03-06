Markets

MARKET WRAP

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV speaks to Simbongile Nyangintsimbi of Cartesian Capital

06 March 2024 - 21:21
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/PESHKOVA
Picture: 123RF/PESHKOVA

Simbongile Nyangintsimbi from Cartesian Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the market’s performance on Wednesday.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Rand firms below R19 after economy ...
Markets
2.
JSE lifts and world markets vary before Jerome ...
Markets
3.
Bitcoin surges to record above $69,000
Markets
4.
Oil recovers slightly from extended losses
Markets
5.
Gold stays above $2,100
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.