Chiefs back on track, says Johnson after Duba’s super strike sinks Arrows

Wandile Duba of Kaizer Chiefs is challenged by John Mwengani of Lamontville Golden Arrows during their DStv Premiership clash at FNB Stadium. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Wandile Duba has the potential to be a top striker if he keeps his feet on the ground, said Cavin Johnson after the teenager’s super strike earned Kaizer Chiefs a 1-0 victory over Lamontville Golden Arrows that Amakhosi’s coach admitted was far from convincing.
Duba scored a blinder in the 11th minute at FNB Stadium on Tuesday night to give Chiefs a boost in confidence ahead of Saturday’s Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates at the same venue (3.30pm).
Chiefs’ 19-year-old youth product was playing his third Premiership match this season after six league and cup appearances in the second half of the last campaign after his promotion from Amakhosi’s reserve side in January 2023.
Johnson felt Chiefs, who finally earned a win and found the back of the net in their fourth match of 2024, edged the first half but lost their way in the second where they were mostly on the back foot.
“I thought we played very well in the first half and we got a goal from a 19-year-old who has been knocking on the door for a while,” said the coach.
“Like I said before, we have 30 players in our squad and all 30 should be capable of starting the game.
“We had a good first half. I thought we could have put away another chance or two.
“Then we come out in the second half, we still dominate but we allow Golden Arrows to get back in the game somewhere along the line and they threaten us.
“We should have pushed for the second goal better and that would have taken the rhythm out of Arrows.
“It was not to be, but we are happy we have our eighth clean sheet [in succession] and we scored a goal, and we are back on track. We gained three points whereas last week we lost two points.”
Duba got his first start of the season having played a minute in Chiefs’ 0-0 draw against Royal AM and then impressed in 34 minutes off the bench in a dull draw by the same scoreline against Moroka Swallows at FNB on Saturday.
Johnson was asked why the young forward has taken so long to be introduced in 2023-24.
“To judge him on one game would be premature. But to judge him on the training sessions and the mentality and attitude he has had at training he probably has a long way to go at Kaizer Chiefs.”
The coach was asked about Chiefs’ lack of dominance in their home performance. “In the second half we really didn’t win the ball and control the ball. We try to win the ball back from the opponent and if we have the ball they can’t score.
“Sometimes football doesn’t allow you to do that because the opponent is a bit cleverer than you in certain positions on the pitch.”
