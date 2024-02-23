Markets

Gold edges higher on support from soft dollar

Metal is set for first weekly increase in three as weaker dollar and growing tension in the Middle East boosts its appeal

23 February 2024 - 07:45
by Sherin Elizabeth Varghese
Picture: UNSPLASH
Bengaluru — Gold prices inched higher on Friday and were on track for their first weekly rise in three, as a broadly weaker US dollar and growing tension in the Middle East lifted bullion’s appeal.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $2,025.7/oz at 4.11am GMT, and has gained 0.7% so far in the week.

US gold futures edged 0.2% higher to $2,035.30/oz. “There’s a decent amount of physical buying, especially from the central banks, and the fact that the dollar has not really moved is also giving gold an element of support,” Marex analyst Edward Meir said.

“Also helping on providing some support for gold are the geopolitical uncertainties and tensions.”

Tension mounted in the Middle East as Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis claimed responsibility for an attack on a UK-owned cargo ship, and they targeted Israel's port and resort city of Eilat with ballistic missiles and drones.

Meanwhile, the dollar index was heading for its first weekly dip in nearly two months, making the greenback-priced bullion less expensive to overseas buyers.

However, recent data showing higher-than-expected US consumer and producer prices has dashed the hope for an early interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve and kept bullion’s gains in check.

Fed policymakers should delay cuts by at least another couple of months to see if a recent uptick in inflation signals stalling progress towards price stability or is just a bump in the road, Fed governor Christopher Waller said on Thursday.

Markets are pricing in a 62% chance of a Fed rate cut in June, according to the CME Fed Watch Tool. Lower interest rates boost the appeal of holding non-yielding bullion.

Spot platinum was down 0.4% at $898.05/oz and palladium fell 0.2% to $965.69. Silver gained 0.2% to $22.78/oz, but was down 2.6% so far in the week.

Reuters

Asian shares ride Nvidia wave

The AI darling’s stunning results have sparked record highs from Asia to Europe and the US
Markets
56 minutes ago

Oil rises for second day on hope of improving US demand

IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong says prices have been resilient, with geopolitical tension providing support
Markets
1 day ago

Gold rises on support from Middle East tension

Investors are waiting for the release of more US data that could shed light on the Fed’s rate outlook
Markets
1 day ago
