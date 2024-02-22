JSE gains following staggering results by US tech giant Nvidia
AI enthusiasm has propelled an astonishing rally in Nvidia, along with other Big Tech names, over the past year
22 February 2024 - 10:34
The JSE was firmer on Wednesday morning, along with global peers after strong corporate results from Nvidia helped sentiment.
Nvidia, which has become the fifth-largest company in the US by market capitalisation, said total revenue rose 265% from a year ago, driven by its booming artificial intelligence (AI) business. The company also forecast another strong revenue gain for the current quarter, even against elevated expectations for huge growth...
