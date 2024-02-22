Markets

MARKET WRAP

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV speaks to Muhammed Wagley from Sasfin Securities

22 February 2024 - 20:47
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/PESHKOVA
Picture: 123RF/PESHKOVA

Muhammed Wagley, portfolio manager at Sasfin Securities, joins Business Day TV for a discussion about the day’s main events.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
JSE gains following staggering results by US tech ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Rand firms as markets welcome ...
Markets
3.
WATCH: Technical analysis on Pick n Pay, Spar and ...
Markets
4.
Oil rises for second day on hope of improving US ...
Markets
5.
Gold rises on support from Middle East tension
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.