World / Africa

More than 70 killed in Mali artisanal gold mine collapse

The head of Mali’s Mines Chamber visits the site of a shaft collapse in southwest Mali

25 January 2024 - 22:32
by Tiemoko Diallo
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: KENNY KATOMBE/REUTERS
Picture: KENNY KATOMBE/REUTERS

Bamako — The death toll from last week’s accident at an artisanal gold mine in southwest Mali has risen to more than 70, the head of Mali’s Mines Chamber said on state radio on Thursday.

The deaths were caused after a shaft collapsed on Friday inside an artisanal gold mining site in the Kangaba Cercle in Mali’s southwestern Koulikoro Region.

The mines ministry reported more than 40 killed on Wednesday but said that figure was provisional.

The chamber’s president, Abdoulaye Pona, who headed a government delegation dispatched to the area on Thursday, told state radio the death toll had risen to more than 70, including one woman.

He said the authorities would investigate the incident.

Mines ministry spokesperson Baye Coulibaly said the informal miners were digging at a site for which Toubani Resources has an exploration permit.

Earlier on Thursday, Toubani said the accident had occurred in an isolated area of its Kobada gold project concession, where it had not previously conducted any drilling.

Its business operations are unaffected, it said in a statement.

Artisanal mining is a common activity across much of West Africa and has risen in recent years due to growing demand for metals and rising prices.

Deadly accidents are frequent as the artisanal miners often use unregulated digging methods.

Reuters 

Economic problems drag Zimbabwe’s gold output down 15%

Power cuts and currency volatility weighed on production, which came in at 30 tonnes last year
World
2 weeks ago

Soldiers will achieve little in war on zama zamas, warn security experts

Security forces should learn from those with experience rather than conduct dangerous operations without training in fighting underground
National
1 month ago

Zimbabwe searches for mine survivors as relatives lose hope

A disused gold mine collapsed in Chegutu about 100km west of the capital Harare on Friday leaving miners trapped
World
3 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Iran’s electoral council bans Rouhani from ...
World / Asia
2.
Netanyahu rejects Hamas’ conditions for hostage ...
World / Middle East
3.
Tanzanians protest to demand constitutional reform
World / Africa
4.
Switzerland says criminal complaints filed ...
World
5.
British billionaire Joe Lewis pleads guilty in US ...
World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.