WATCH: Investing in times of war

Business Day TV speaks to Jameel Ahmad, chief analyst for GTC Dubai

23 November 2023 - 20:59
by Business Day TV
Old Mutual Investment Group is harnessing the power of data processing to make the global investment landscape easier to deal with for its clients. Picture: SHUTTERSTOCK VIA OLD MUTUAL INVESTMENT GROUP
Investors have shied away from stocks that benefit from growing geopolitical conflicts. Trends have shown that investors weigh market wisdom against human morality in times of war; often investing in alignment with their human values.

Business Day TV sits down with Jameel Ahmad, chief analyst for GTC Dubai to discuss investor sentiment during times of conflict.

