Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago says higher growth and permanently lower inflation could be achieved by implementing energy and logistics sectors reforms. Picture: Freddy Mavunda Image: Freddy Mavunda
The monetary policy committee (MPC) has decided to keep the repo rate on hold at 8.25%.
To unpack this decision, Business Day TV spoke to Koketso Mano, senior economist at FNB, and portfolio manager for fixed income at Sanlam Investments, James Turp.
WATCH: What repo rate decision means for SA
Business Day TV speaks to Koketso Mano, senior economist at FNB, and James Turp, portfolio manager for fixed income at Sanlam Investments
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Or listen to full audio
