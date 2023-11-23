Economy

WATCH: What repo rate decision means for SA

Business Day TV speaks to Koketso Mano, senior economist at FNB, and James Turp, portfolio manager for fixed income at Sanlam Investments

23 November 2023 - 20:57
by Business Day TV
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago says higher growth and permanently lower inflation could be achieved by implementing energy and logistics sectors reforms. Picture: Freddy Mavunda
Image: Freddy Mavunda

The monetary policy committee (MPC) has decided to keep the repo rate on hold at 8.25%. 

To unpack this decision, Business Day TV spoke to Koketso Mano, senior economist at FNB, and portfolio manager for fixed income at Sanlam Investments, James Turp.

