Business Day TV talks to Ricus Reeders from PSG Hole In One Ruimsig
SA sends relatively few students to study in China, and as a result there is a dearth of expertise
Tladi, a professor from the University of Pretoria, was nominated as SA’s ICJ candidate in May, after the cabinet endorsed him
The current system encourages extreme small parties that are of no consequence
Clothing manufacturer and retailer felt the impact of consumers coming under strain
To cope with spiralling debt, the government is likely to try to find ways to access private capital
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Deon Kotze, chief product officer at Discovery Health
Musk fired many employees responsible for monitoring and regulating content amid the spread of disinformation on the platform
Cricket SA's Enoch Nkwe says governing body has to manage players’ schedules flexibly
The petrol-powered LX and EX derivatives make way for the 1.6l turbodiesel, and get more safety items
Ricus Reeders from PSG Hole In One Ruimsig joins Business Day TV for a broader look at this afternoon’s market performance.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
MARKET WRAP
WATCH: Market report
Business Day TV talks to Ricus Reeders from PSG Hole In One Ruimsig
Ricus Reeders from PSG Hole In One Ruimsig joins Business Day TV for a broader look at this afternoon’s market performance.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
WATCH: Market Report
WATCH: Market Report
WATCH: Market Report
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
WATCH: Stock watch this week
WATCH: Stock Picks
WATCH: Stock Picks
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.