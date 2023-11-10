Fed’s recent comments dashed investors’ hopes that the Fed has wrapped up its interest-rate hike campaign and might even start cutting rates from March 2024
The Judicial Service Commission has come under fire for not appointing qualified candidates for Supreme Court of Appeal vacancies. The JSC sought to recommend candidates to fill judicial vacancies at the SCA, the Gauteng High Court, the labour court and others, but has only recommended two names for the SCA’s four vacancies. Business Day TV speaks to Tauriq Moosa, a legal writer for Business Day, for more detail.
WATCH: JSC explains lack of recommendations for Supreme Court of Appeal posts
