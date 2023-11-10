National

WATCH: JSC explains lack of recommendations for Supreme Court of Appeal posts

10 November 2023 - 16:40
by Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/SKYCINEMA
Picture: 123RF/SKYCINEMA

The Judicial Service Commission has come under fire for not appointing qualified candidates for Supreme Court of Appeal vacancies.

The JSC sought to recommend candidates to fill judicial vacancies at the SCA, the Gauteng High Court, the labour court and others, but has only recommended two names for the SCA’s four vacancies.

Business Day TV speaks to Tauriq Moosa, a legal writer for Business Day, for more detail.

JSC explains lack of recommendations for SCA posts

Commissioners were concerned about possible racism, lack of experience and poor performance among some of the 10 candidates for vacant posts
1 day ago
