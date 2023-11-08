Business Day TV talks to Kelin Pottier, Solution Strategist at 10X Investments
Bold action needed to get out of ‘dead-end street’, warns European Copper Institute boss
Earlier this week the government described Eliav Belotsercovsky’s position in SA as ‘untenable’
Naledi Pandor makes the call during an address to the National Assembly
Investec CEO Fani Titi has said loan growth and high interest rates, along with acquisition of clients, held the company in good stead.
The constitutional body suggests fiscal rules amid ‘loss of credibility’ in consolidation
Discovery CEO says if the National Health Insurance bill is enacted as it stands, it will harm the thriving private healthcare system.
Trump tells court she does not recall details of real-estate deals during her time at Trump Organization
All-rounder’s century sets tone for 160-run victory over the Netherlands
An electric Mustang and the Territory SUV are among the cars headed to country in the next 18 months
Tackling your questions tonight are David Shapiro of Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
STOCK WATCH
WATCH: Stock Picks
Business Day TV speaks to David Shapiro of Sasfin Securities and FNB Wealth & Investments’ Wayne McCurrie
Latest
