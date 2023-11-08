Crude oil production in the US in 2023 will rise by slightly less than previously expected but demand will fall
The Legal Practice Council’s strength and capacity lies in its ability to investigate matters and take legal practitioners through a disciplinary process
Court rejects municipality’s claim it hadn’t been negligent after failing to fixing broken drain or alert pedestrians
Naledi Pandor makes the call during an address to the National Assembly
Group CEO Fani Titi has said loan growth and high interest rates, along with acquisition of clients, held the company in good stead
The constitutional body suggests fiscal rules amid ‘loss of credibility’ in consolidation
Discovery CEO says if the National Health Insurance bill is enacted as it stands, it will harm the thriving private healthcare system.
Bangladesh says the minimum wage will rise by 56.25% to 12,500 taka ($114) a month from December 1, the first increase in five years
More good than bad emerged from their record defeat by India last weekend, the team believes
Political considerations are likely to hold sway, while the needs of viticulture and the environment are ignored
Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Wednesday afternoon's market performance.
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV talks to Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross Capital
Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Wednesday afternoon's market performance.
