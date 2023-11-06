MARKET WRAP: JSE gains, rand steady at best level in three months
Risky assets received a boost on rising hopes that the US Fed could be done with interest rate hikes
06 November 2023 - 18:45
The JSE was firm, but off its intraday best levels, amid mixed global peers on Monday as the rally sparked by an improved US interest rate outlook seemed to lose some steam.
Risky assets received a boost on rising hopes that the US Federal Reserve could be done with its interest rate hikes to bring inflation under control after a jobs report on Friday showed employers hired fewer workers in October than what the markets had anticipated...
