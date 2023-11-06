Rand extends gains on improved sentiment, weaker dollar
The JSE was slightly firmer in early Monday trade
06 November 2023 - 11:29
The rand was on track for an eighth consecutive day of gains on Monday as an improved outlook for US interest rates supported sentiment and the US dollar weakened.
Investors are increasingly betting that the Federal Reserve could be done with its hiking cycle after Friday’s non-farm payroll data showed a cooling labour market, indicating that the Fed’s attempts to cool the economy and fight inflation could be bearing fruit. ..
