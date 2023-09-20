JSE muted ahead of US Fed’s policy meeting outcome
Markets expect policymakers to keep interest rates unchanged
20 September 2023 - 11:20
The JSE was little changed on Wednesday morning, with its global peers mixed as investors await the outcome of the US Federal Reserve policy meeting later.
The outcome of the latest meeting of the US federal open market committee (FOMC), which started on Tuesday, is due later today. ..
