Markets

JSE lifts ahead of Fed committee’s policy meeting outcome

At 10.45am, the rand had strengthened 0.53% to R18.5083/$

14 June 2023 - 11:32 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was firmer on Wednesday morning, while its global peers were mixed as investors awaited the outcome of the US Federal Reserve’s federal open market committee (FOMC) meeting later on Wednesday.

The latest consumer inflation data released on Tuesday, which showed that inflation continued to ease, supported the case that the Fed could pause a rate hike for June after the central bank hiked rates for 10 consecutive meetings...

