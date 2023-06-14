US central bank is widely expected to keep rates unchanged, which is likely to spur economic growth and oil demand
Join with Dialogue for Action to start rebuilding our country
Company says move is aimed at mitigating future job losses after merger of some titles
Expulsion could lead to ANC losing Free State support
The multinational franchise is also struggling with lower sales and SAP software implementation challenges
The contraction was attributed in part to the general dealers component, which shrank 2.8% in April
Endeavor SA MD Alison Collier highlights areas in which regulatory change could increase access to capital
State Duma votes to recruit convicts who would later be exempt from charges
Jockey partners trainer’s filly, Hold My Hand, in the Track & Ball Oaks at Scottsville
The country has the worst ratio of car price to disposable income in a study of seven countries
The JSE was firmer on Wednesday morning, while its global peers were mixed as investors awaited the outcome of the US Federal Reserve’s federal open market committee (FOMC) meeting later on Wednesday.
The latest consumer inflation data released on Tuesday, which showed that inflation continued to ease, supported the case that the Fed could pause a rate hike for June after the central bank hiked rates for 10 consecutive meetings...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
JSE lifts ahead of Fed committee’s policy meeting outcome
At 10.45am, the rand had strengthened 0.53% to R18.5083/$
The JSE was firmer on Wednesday morning, while its global peers were mixed as investors awaited the outcome of the US Federal Reserve’s federal open market committee (FOMC) meeting later on Wednesday.
The latest consumer inflation data released on Tuesday, which showed that inflation continued to ease, supported the case that the Fed could pause a rate hike for June after the central bank hiked rates for 10 consecutive meetings...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.