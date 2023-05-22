Markets

JSE slightly weaker as investors monitor US debt ceiling talks

Analysts expect the US talks to dominate sentiment this week

22 May 2023 - 11:12 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was slightly weaker on Monday morning, while its global peers were mixed as investors monitored the negotiations over the US debt ceiling.

President Joe Biden and House speaker Kevin McCarthy are set to meet on Monday to continue negotiations. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said the US could default on its debt as early as June 1...

