Markets

Gold holds ground near $2,000 mark as US debt-limit drama unfolds

US debt-limit uncertainty and a firmer dollar keep a limit on the ascent of the precious metal

17 May 2023 - 07:14 Arundhati Sarkar
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Bengaluru — Gold prices steadied on Wednesday below the $2,000 mark as investors fretted over the outcome from the US debt-limit negotiations, with a firmer dollar keeping prices in check.

Spot gold ticked up 0.2% to $1,992.56 per ounce by 2.54am GMT. US gold futures edged 0.1% higher to $1,995.10.

Gold has been well supported on price dips below $2,000 and with the debt ceiling “process dragging on, there is some pent-up frustration in the market, which is adversely affecting sentiment”, and that could bring safe-haven flows into gold, Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade said.

US President Joe Biden and top congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy edged closer to a deal to avoid a looming US debt default, as the threat of an economic nightmare prompted Biden to cut short an Asia trip this week.

Bullion slipped from the $2,000 level on Tuesday after US retail sales and hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve officials drove bets that interest-rate cuts may be delayed and pushed the dollar higher.

A stronger dollar weighs on overseas demand for greenback-priced gold, while higher rates blunt non-yielding bullion’s appeal.

“Any inflation-fighting rhetoric from Fed officials between now and the June meeting would hinder the gold price,” Waterer further said, adding the prevailing dollar strength was capping gold’s upside for the time being.

Traders are pricing in a 77.7% chance of the US central bank holding rates in June, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

In the broader market, Asian shares were subdued as investors remained risk averse, with the US debt-ceiling talks and a mixed set of economic data weighing on sentiment.

Among other precious metals, spot silver rose 0.3% to $23.80 per ounce, platinum advanced 0.6% to $1,063.79 and palladium added 0.1% to $1,503.49.

Reuters

Gold in holding pattern with US debt ceiling talks in focus

Metal prices remain in narrow range as US default risk curbs losses
Markets
1 day ago

Gold inches up on US debt ceiling impasse and economic risks

Downside data surprises have lifted recession chances, with safe-haven flows cushioning the bullion, analyst says
Markets
2 days ago

Gold loses ground as dollar holds firm

Spot gold falls 0.3% amid economic fears and the US debt ceiling standoff
Markets
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Rand and bonds sell-off a red flag for interest ...
Markets
2.
WATCH: Market Report
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE weaker amid US debt-ceiling talks
Markets
4.
Gold holds ground near $2,000 mark as US ...
Markets
5.
JSE muted as attention turns to US debt-ceiling ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.