Gold holds ground near $2,000 mark as US debt-limit drama unfolds

Failure of talks could see the government default on its debt, while economists say the chances of recession are rising
Australia’s LNG industry asserts its role in the clean energy transition despite continued investments in fossil fuels and challenges in achieving timely execution of low-carbon initiatives
Public enterprises minister refuses to provide Scopa with names of any politicians allegedly involved in corruption at the utility
‘We only need to look at recent electoral trends to show that systematic change is coming’
Impairment charges, restructuring costs and tax took a bite out of the ICT services and telecom company’s 2023 results
The average salary in SA has weakened due to the underperforming economy, high unemployment and inflation, and the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic
The Entrepreneurial SME airs Tuesdays at 8.30pm on Channel 412. This week episode 13 features Imizizi founders Yolisa Tshabalala and Mponeng Seshea
The UN and Turkey brokered the Black Sea deal for an initial 120 days in July 2022 to help tackle a global food crisis
Surely the PSL had enough time to arrange for the teams involved in the relegation battle to play their games simultaneously
Agya’s replacement offers more space and features, along with some sporty styling
Bengaluru — Gold prices steadied on Wednesday below the $2,000 mark as investors fretted over the outcome from the US debt-limit negotiations, with a firmer dollar keeping prices in check.
Spot gold ticked up 0.2% to $1,992.56 per ounce by 2.54am GMT. US gold futures edged 0.1% higher to $1,995.10.
Gold has been well supported on price dips below $2,000 and with the debt ceiling “process dragging on, there is some pent-up frustration in the market, which is adversely affecting sentiment”, and that could bring safe-haven flows into gold, Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade said.
US President Joe Biden and top congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy edged closer to a deal to avoid a looming US debt default, as the threat of an economic nightmare prompted Biden to cut short an Asia trip this week.
Bullion slipped from the $2,000 level on Tuesday after US retail sales and hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve officials drove bets that interest-rate cuts may be delayed and pushed the dollar higher.
A stronger dollar weighs on overseas demand for greenback-priced gold, while higher rates blunt non-yielding bullion’s appeal.
“Any inflation-fighting rhetoric from Fed officials between now and the June meeting would hinder the gold price,” Waterer further said, adding the prevailing dollar strength was capping gold’s upside for the time being.
Traders are pricing in a 77.7% chance of the US central bank holding rates in June, according to the CME FedWatch tool.
In the broader market, Asian shares were subdued as investors remained risk averse, with the US debt-ceiling talks and a mixed set of economic data weighing on sentiment.
Among other precious metals, spot silver rose 0.3% to $23.80 per ounce, platinum advanced 0.6% to $1,063.79 and palladium added 0.1% to $1,503.49.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Gold holds ground near $2,000 mark as US debt-limit drama unfolds
US debt-limit uncertainty and a firmer dollar keep a limit on the ascent of the precious metal
Bengaluru — Gold prices steadied on Wednesday below the $2,000 mark as investors fretted over the outcome from the US debt-limit negotiations, with a firmer dollar keeping prices in check.
Spot gold ticked up 0.2% to $1,992.56 per ounce by 2.54am GMT. US gold futures edged 0.1% higher to $1,995.10.
Gold has been well supported on price dips below $2,000 and with the debt ceiling “process dragging on, there is some pent-up frustration in the market, which is adversely affecting sentiment”, and that could bring safe-haven flows into gold, Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade said.
US President Joe Biden and top congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy edged closer to a deal to avoid a looming US debt default, as the threat of an economic nightmare prompted Biden to cut short an Asia trip this week.
Bullion slipped from the $2,000 level on Tuesday after US retail sales and hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve officials drove bets that interest-rate cuts may be delayed and pushed the dollar higher.
A stronger dollar weighs on overseas demand for greenback-priced gold, while higher rates blunt non-yielding bullion’s appeal.
“Any inflation-fighting rhetoric from Fed officials between now and the June meeting would hinder the gold price,” Waterer further said, adding the prevailing dollar strength was capping gold’s upside for the time being.
Traders are pricing in a 77.7% chance of the US central bank holding rates in June, according to the CME FedWatch tool.
In the broader market, Asian shares were subdued as investors remained risk averse, with the US debt-ceiling talks and a mixed set of economic data weighing on sentiment.
Among other precious metals, spot silver rose 0.3% to $23.80 per ounce, platinum advanced 0.6% to $1,063.79 and palladium added 0.1% to $1,503.49.
Reuters
Gold in holding pattern with US debt ceiling talks in focus
Gold inches up on US debt ceiling impasse and economic risks
Gold loses ground as dollar holds firm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.