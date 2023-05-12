Gold loses ground as dollar holds firm

Sentiment towards the rand is already fragile amid fears that Eskom might implement even higher stages of power cuts
China’s recent purchase is a relatively small volume
The US has alleged that SA has aided Russia’s war efforts in Ukraine by supplying ammunition to Moscow
Former leader was found guilty of perjury, but any member ‘may be found in that situation’, says league
The JSE-listed real estate investment trust is feeling the bite of greater interest rate expenses
Business Day TV speaks to The Manufacturing Circle’s executive director, Philippa Rodseth
There is a powerful amount of intellectual property and ‘dry powder’ only being hobbled by red tape
The global health body is revising guidelines for treating children and adolescents with obesity
Gifted athlete Michelle Staal brings a breath of fresh air to the SA sporting family from the flatness of fatigue
Six decades after the original, the roaring V8 sports car has been recreated in modern guise
Gold prices ticked down on Friday as the dollar held firm, though persistent economic fears and the US debt ceiling standoff cushioned bullion’s further decline.
Spot gold fell 0.3% to $2,010.29/oz by 3.01am GMT and was down 0.3% for the week. US gold futures shed 0.3% to $2,015.00.
While investors are looking at uncertainties surrounding the debt talks and expecting a pause in rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, there seems to be bit of profit-taking that is pushing prices down, said Brian Lan, MD at dealer GoldSilver Central.
Gold rose on Thursday after data showed a jump in weekly jobless claims and the smallest annual increase in producer prices last month in more than two years, but the metal lost its allure as the US dollar gained upper hand, making bullion more expensive for overseas buyers.
Meanwhile a debt limit meeting between US President Joe Biden and top legislators that had been scheduled for Friday has been postponed, and the leaders agreed to meet early next week, a White House spokesperson said on Thursday.
Safe-haven bullion tends to gain during times of economic or financial uncertainty, while lower rates also lift the appeal of the zero-yield asset.
Markets have basically priced in the idea that the Fed is probably done hiking at this point, but traders are still looking for clear indications on the rate trajectory, said Ilya Spivak, head of global macro at Tastylive.
Concerns about recession, and whether the banking crisis might produce more failures, however, will be supportive for gold in the near-term, Spivak added.
Markets are pricing in an 92.8% chance of the US central bank holding rates at its current level in June.
Elsewhere, spot silver fell 0.8% to $23.98/oz, platinum dropped 1% to $1,083.24. Palladium rose 0.5% to $1,558.50.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Gold loses ground as dollar holds firm
Spot gold falls 0.3% amid economic fears and the US debt ceiling standoff
Image: Bloomberg
Gold prices ticked down on Friday as the dollar held firm, though persistent economic fears and the US debt ceiling standoff cushioned bullion’s further decline.
Spot gold fell 0.3% to $2,010.29/oz by 3.01am GMT and was down 0.3% for the week. US gold futures shed 0.3% to $2,015.00.
While investors are looking at uncertainties surrounding the debt talks and expecting a pause in rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, there seems to be bit of profit-taking that is pushing prices down, said Brian Lan, MD at dealer GoldSilver Central.
Gold rose on Thursday after data showed a jump in weekly jobless claims and the smallest annual increase in producer prices last month in more than two years, but the metal lost its allure as the US dollar gained upper hand, making bullion more expensive for overseas buyers.
Meanwhile a debt limit meeting between US President Joe Biden and top legislators that had been scheduled for Friday has been postponed, and the leaders agreed to meet early next week, a White House spokesperson said on Thursday.
Safe-haven bullion tends to gain during times of economic or financial uncertainty, while lower rates also lift the appeal of the zero-yield asset.
Markets have basically priced in the idea that the Fed is probably done hiking at this point, but traders are still looking for clear indications on the rate trajectory, said Ilya Spivak, head of global macro at Tastylive.
Concerns about recession, and whether the banking crisis might produce more failures, however, will be supportive for gold in the near-term, Spivak added.
Markets are pricing in an 92.8% chance of the US central bank holding rates at its current level in June.
Elsewhere, spot silver fell 0.8% to $23.98/oz, platinum dropped 1% to $1,083.24. Palladium rose 0.5% to $1,558.50.
Reuters
Gold prices hold steady ahead of US inflation data
Gold Fields is on a roll
DRDGold upbeat about final dividend after higher production
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Economic concerns boost gold’s safe-haven appeal
Gold rangebound as all eyes are on US inflation data
Harmony basks in glow of Mponeng and Moab Khotsong mines
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.