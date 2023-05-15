Markets

Gold inches up on US debt ceiling impasse and economic risks

Downside data surprises have lifted recession chances, with safe-haven flows cushioning the bullion, analyst says

15 May 2023 - 07:57 Kavya Guduru
Picture: BLOOMBERG/ANDREY RUDAKOV
Picture: BLOOMBERG/ANDREY RUDAKOV

Bengaluru — Gold prices edged higher on Monday as the US debt ceiling stalemate and concerns of an economic slowdown steered some traders towards the safe-haven metal.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $2,014.44 per ounce by 4.32am GMT (6.32am), after falling for three sessions. US gold futures were flat at $2,019.10.

Recent downside surprises in US economic data have lifted the chances of a recession over the next 12 months, with safe-haven flows providing somewhat of a cushion for gold, said Yeap Jun Rong, a market analyst at IG.

Data on Friday showed US consumer sentiment slumped to a six-month low in May on worries that political haggling over raising the federal government’s borrowing cap could trigger a recession.

US President Joe Biden said he expects to meet Congressional leaders on Tuesday for talks on a plan to raise the nation’s debt limit and avoid a catastrophic default.

Bullion tends to gain during times of economic or financial uncertainty, but higher interest rates dim non-yielding gold’s appeal.

“Gold held onto recent gains, with the precious metal trading just below its record high as the market assesses the Fed’s next move,” ANZ said in a note.

Markets are pricing in an 83.4% chance of the US central bank holding rates at the current level in June, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

But taking some shine off gold, rival safe-haven dollar rose to a five-week high against major peers and made bullion less affordable for buyers holding other currencies.

Spot gold might end its bounce around a resistance at $2,031 per ounce, before resuming its fall towards $2,003, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Among other precious metals, spot silver rose 0.4% to $24.01 per ounce, platinum advanced 0.6% to $1,056.19 and palladium was up 0.6% at $1,518.06.

Reuters

