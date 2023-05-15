Gold inches up on US debt ceiling impasse and economic risks

The JSE was little changed on Monday morning, but the rand strengthened as calm returned to the forex markets.
But the lack of a deletion order is disappointing for anyone who thinks Big Tech’s data surveillance business has become out of control
The president says SA will continue to honour international agreements and treaties it is a signatory to
Former president insists he has ‘a right to obtain criminal justice’ for offences allegedly committed by his successor
The affordable housing and memorial parks developer declared no payout despite its strong 2023 results
Electricity shortage and other infrastructure constraints have weighed heavily on employment, says Absa
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Damian Bunce, chief customer officer at international multi-asset brokerage firm Exness
The sentencing comes amid growing tensions between China and the US on a number of fronts
Had a full-strength team been picked for the next three games it could have helped Ireland’s preparation for the Rugby World Cup
Fly us to the moon and let us play among some Gucci Savoy collection luggage pieces
Bengaluru — Gold prices edged higher on Monday as the US debt ceiling stalemate and concerns of an economic slowdown steered some traders towards the safe-haven metal.
Spot gold was up 0.2% at $2,014.44 per ounce by 4.32am GMT (6.32am), after falling for three sessions. US gold futures were flat at $2,019.10.
Recent downside surprises in US economic data have lifted the chances of a recession over the next 12 months, with safe-haven flows providing somewhat of a cushion for gold, said Yeap Jun Rong, a market analyst at IG.
Data on Friday showed US consumer sentiment slumped to a six-month low in May on worries that political haggling over raising the federal government’s borrowing cap could trigger a recession.
US President Joe Biden said he expects to meet Congressional leaders on Tuesday for talks on a plan to raise the nation’s debt limit and avoid a catastrophic default.
Bullion tends to gain during times of economic or financial uncertainty, but higher interest rates dim non-yielding gold’s appeal.
“Gold held onto recent gains, with the precious metal trading just below its record high as the market assesses the Fed’s next move,” ANZ said in a note.
Markets are pricing in an 83.4% chance of the US central bank holding rates at the current level in June, according to the CME FedWatch tool.
But taking some shine off gold, rival safe-haven dollar rose to a five-week high against major peers and made bullion less affordable for buyers holding other currencies.
Spot gold might end its bounce around a resistance at $2,031 per ounce, before resuming its fall towards $2,003, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.
Among other precious metals, spot silver rose 0.4% to $24.01 per ounce, platinum advanced 0.6% to $1,056.19 and palladium was up 0.6% at $1,518.06.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Gold inches up on US debt ceiling impasse and economic risks
Downside data surprises have lifted recession chances, with safe-haven flows cushioning the bullion, analyst says
Bengaluru — Gold prices edged higher on Monday as the US debt ceiling stalemate and concerns of an economic slowdown steered some traders towards the safe-haven metal.
Spot gold was up 0.2% at $2,014.44 per ounce by 4.32am GMT (6.32am), after falling for three sessions. US gold futures were flat at $2,019.10.
Recent downside surprises in US economic data have lifted the chances of a recession over the next 12 months, with safe-haven flows providing somewhat of a cushion for gold, said Yeap Jun Rong, a market analyst at IG.
Data on Friday showed US consumer sentiment slumped to a six-month low in May on worries that political haggling over raising the federal government’s borrowing cap could trigger a recession.
US President Joe Biden said he expects to meet Congressional leaders on Tuesday for talks on a plan to raise the nation’s debt limit and avoid a catastrophic default.
Bullion tends to gain during times of economic or financial uncertainty, but higher interest rates dim non-yielding gold’s appeal.
“Gold held onto recent gains, with the precious metal trading just below its record high as the market assesses the Fed’s next move,” ANZ said in a note.
Markets are pricing in an 83.4% chance of the US central bank holding rates at the current level in June, according to the CME FedWatch tool.
But taking some shine off gold, rival safe-haven dollar rose to a five-week high against major peers and made bullion less affordable for buyers holding other currencies.
Spot gold might end its bounce around a resistance at $2,031 per ounce, before resuming its fall towards $2,003, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.
Among other precious metals, spot silver rose 0.4% to $24.01 per ounce, platinum advanced 0.6% to $1,056.19 and palladium was up 0.6% at $1,518.06.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Gold loses ground as dollar holds firm
ALBERTO CALDERON: AngloGold Ashanti extends its capital markets reach
WATCH: World Gold Council on dynamics driving gold price higher
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.