Meanwhile, US crude inventories are expected to fall by 1-million barrels in weekly supply reports
Damage to the economy runs so deep it is unrealistic to expect any big reversal
The plan could jeopardise the country’s ability to secure financing for its just energy transition programme
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail deputy editor and columnist Natasha Marrian
Survey shows retail decision-makers expect consumers to become more price sensitive
The index gauges the finances of households and their ability to cope with debt
Poor leadership can result in the downfall of institutions, organisations and even countries
Double-digit food-price inflation bites into household budgets
We need lots of matches against India to bale us out
Crossover is available in two- and all-wheel drive versions
The JSE was weaker on Tuesday morning along with its global peers as investors awaited the release of corporate earnings reports from big technology companies, and fresh economic data this week.
Investors will continue to process the latest batch of US corporate results, which have been mixed so far. The market is trying to get a sense of how companies are handling high inflation, a slowing US economy and fears about a recession. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
JSE slips as investors await earning results from tech giants
US equity market breadth is negative, indicating the bulk of listed companies are not performing well under current economic conditions
The JSE was weaker on Tuesday morning along with its global peers as investors awaited the release of corporate earnings reports from big technology companies, and fresh economic data this week.
Investors will continue to process the latest batch of US corporate results, which have been mixed so far. The market is trying to get a sense of how companies are handling high inflation, a slowing US economy and fears about a recession. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.