Rand weakens as JSE firms amid jitters over global banking sector

Volatility is expected to remain high as concerns about the stability of European banks persist

27 March 2023 - 11:04 Lindiwe Tsobo

The rand was weaker on Monday morning, while the JSE was firmer amid mixed global sentiment with investors’ focus on the global banking sector. 

Volatility is expected to remain high as concerns about the stability of European banks persist. This was worsened by Deutsche Bank’s shares falling more than 11% in Europe on Friday after a spike in credit default swaps — a form of insurance for a company’s bondholders against its default...

