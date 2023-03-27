Rand weakens as JSE firms amid jitters over global banking sector

First Citizens Bancshares says it will take the deposits and loans of failed Silicon Valley Bank
That the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee must do so in a weak economy is unfortunate
United Manganese of Kalahari, owned partly by a US-sanctioned Russian mogul Viktor Vekselberg, donated R30m to the ruling party in the past two years
The urgency of the security cluster response shows what a difference political will can make
The company will announce the new CEO in the first half of 2024
The long-term implications are devastating for businesses in the sector, industry body Seifsa warns
We look at the impact made by technology and digitalisation in increasing efficiency in the sector, and why private operators need access to SA's rail network
Tens of thousands flooded Israel’s streets after Benjamin Netanyahu’s announcement that he had fired defence minister Yoav Gallant
Considering there are 300 professional players playing overseas, the local performances in the URC aren’t any reason for alarm bells to start ringing
The Bryanston restaurateur talks us through his favourite cuisine, indulging in art and traveling
The rand was weaker on Monday morning, while the JSE was firmer amid mixed global sentiment with investors’ focus on the global banking sector.
Volatility is expected to remain high as concerns about the stability of European banks persist. This was worsened by Deutsche Bank’s shares falling more than 11% in Europe on Friday after a spike in credit default swaps — a form of insurance for a company’s bondholders against its default...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Rand weakens as JSE firms amid jitters over global banking sector
Volatility is expected to remain high as concerns about the stability of European banks persist
The rand was weaker on Monday morning, while the JSE was firmer amid mixed global sentiment with investors’ focus on the global banking sector.
Volatility is expected to remain high as concerns about the stability of European banks persist. This was worsened by Deutsche Bank’s shares falling more than 11% in Europe on Friday after a spike in credit default swaps — a form of insurance for a company’s bondholders against its default...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.