Lending support to prices, Russia plans to cut oil exports from its western ports by up to 25% in March
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has done well, effectively pulling a rabbit out of a hat
Deputy minister says the energy sector needs to be liberalised but that does not mean privatisation
Government bails out SOEs but fails to deliver meaningful tax exemptions, expanded zero-VAT basket or fuel levies cuts, say labours and opposition
Cell C’s largest shareholder, Blue Label completed a recapitalisation of the troubled mobile operator in September
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail editor Rob Rose
CEOs of Pick n Pay, Spar and Shoprite criticised the decision to offer a tax rebate on diesel use only to food manufacturers
Shangqiu joins other cities in failing to maintain basic public services
About 60 players are being watched with an eye to selection
Companies create distinctive noises tied to the actual performance of an electric-car powertrain
Patrice Rassou from Ashburton Investments joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Thursday afternoon’s market performance.
Business Day TV talks to Patrice Rassou from Ashburton Investments
